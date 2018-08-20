MOLALLA, Ore. — A Molalla man was arrested after deputies say he shot his neighbor’s dog in the face.

On Friday, a woman reported to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office that her golden retriever was missing, and her neighbor claimed to have shot the animal. The two live in the 15700 block of South Highway 211.

After talking to the woman and her neighbor, deputies arrested Preston Gorbett. He was booked into the Clackamas County Jail and faces a charge of first-degree aggravated animal abuse.

The dog, named Rudy, was found and taken to an animal hospital. He is expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-723-4949 and reference case number 18-22796.

