MOLALLA, Ore. — A Molalla family said they're warning their neighbors after their truck was struck by bullets.

A member of the family was driving on South Union Mills Road, east of Highway 213, when two shots hit the side of the truck. The brother of the driver said one of the bullets came close to hitting his brother.

"That bullet that hit ... ricocheted off. If it would have gone through, it would have hit [my brother] in the back of the head," said Jordan Roy. "He would have been dead."

The family said they don't know if the shooting was intentional.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office confirmed the truck was struck by bullets and said they are investigating the incident.

