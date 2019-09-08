BORING, Ore. — A 51-year-old man intentionally drove his van into the Clackamas River on Thursday night with his wife in the vehicle as a passenger, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the Barton Park boat ramp in Boring. The wife made it back to shore with minor injuries, deputies said.

The suspect, identified Friday as Daniel Wayne Findley of Portland, made his way to the middle of the river, was uncooperative and floated downstream, the sheriff’s office said. He still has not been located.

Daniel Wayne Findley.

Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office

Findley's wife told deputies they were not intending on going to the park when her husband suddenly turned into it without saying anything. The van entered the river at about 35-40 mph, the sheriff's office said.

If Findley is found alive, deputies determined they have probable cause to arrest him on charges of fourth-degree assault, reckless endangering and failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Anyone who sees Findley is asked to call 911.

The vehicle was removed from the river.

