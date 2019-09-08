BORING, Ore. — A man intentionally drove his van into the Clackamas River on Thursday night with his wife in the vehicle as a passenger, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the Barton Park boat ramp in Boring. The wife made it back to shore with minor injuries, deputies said.

The suspect made his way to the middle of the river, was uncooperative and floated downstream, the sheriff’s office said. He still has not been located.

The wife told deputies they were not intending on going to the park when her husband suddenly turned into it without saying anything. The van entered the river at about 35-40 mph, the sheriff's office said.

If the man is found alive, deputies determined they have probable cause to arrest him on a charge of domestic violence assault.

The vehicle was removed from the river.

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office