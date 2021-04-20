Hottest 'Hoods: Clackamas County's top 15 ZIP codes for real estate activity

In Clackamas County, for the 1,464 homes sold last quarter, the median sale price was $546,132.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas County stretches from the shore of Lake Oswego to the foot of Mount Hood and encompasses suburban real estate, farther-flung small towns and lots of hills and forests in between.

It also contains the 15 ZIP codes of the next installment of the Hottest 'Hood's first-quarter ranking of real estate activity in the four counties making up the Portland metro area. While the series usually explores real estate data for the area as a whole, this time it focuses on individual counties.

In Clackamas County, for the 1,464 homes sold last quarter, the median sale price was $546,132, the highest figure among the counties. The houses also moved relatively quickly, with a median number of days on the market of seven. But it also had the fewest homes sold, trailing Washington County's 1,843 sales.

