MOLALLA, Oregon — Authorities are looking for a man who burst into a home near Molalla demanding the homeowner’s car and drove away in her Buick Le Sabre late Wednesday night.

Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies responded to a robbery call at a home on S. Sawtell Road, just outside Molalla, around 9:20 p.m.

The homeowner said she was in her living room when she heard screaming at her front door. The door burst open and a man was standing on her porch screaming about his family being dead, she told deputies.

The man entered the house and demanded the woman’s car keys. After he continued to scream and pace in and out of the home, the homeowner threw her keys at him. He then immediately left and drove away in her Buick, deputies said.

Deputies said the woman’s fence had apparently been pulled down before the man entered her home. A truck in the driveway had a window smashed out, leading investigators to believe the man tried to steal the vehicle before entering the woman’s home.

The sheriff’s office is looking for a white man in his 20s who is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 185 pounds. He has a shaved head and was wearing camouflage pants and a dark, possibly sleeveless shirt.

Deputies and Molalla police officers learned that a man matching that description had been seen in the area previously.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.