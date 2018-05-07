HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. – Happy Valley Police, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and Happy Valley Code Enforcement cracked down on illegal fireworks Wednesday.

Happy Valley has a zero tolerance policy for illegal fireworks and created a fireworks task force to catch violators.

A mother in Happy Valley was issued a $1,000 citation after police caught three kids lighting off illegal fireworks in the driveway of the home. Several other homeowners were also issued violations as officers drove through neighborhoods, continually spotting illegal fireworks in use.

Happy Valley Police & City Code Enforcement have already started issuing violations for illegal fireworks. The fine here is $1,000. pic.twitter.com/xTY1I40Usu — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) July 5, 2018

Officers are confiscating illegal fireworks, along with issuing citations. Some people have yelled at officers, others say they didn't know the firework they had was illegal. pic.twitter.com/tAzP1UVrk5 — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) July 5, 2018

“There's a concern for pets, there's also a concern for our military veterans,” explained Steve Campbell the Director of Community Services and Public Safety for the Happy Valley Police Department.

House fires are another concern. Last year, a home in Happy Valley almost caught on fire because of an illegal firework, so this 4th they are not taking any chances.

“You know, it's getting tougher because in Oregon we have to catch them in possession, so you know, we sometimes have large parties that form, they're lighting off fireworks in the street, they walk away when they see us rolling up, so this year we have a secret weapon,” Campbell said.

The secret weapon, new as of this year, is officers on bike patrols.

“With the bike, we're going to be in stealth mode and hopefully we'll be able to get in there and identify some people,” said Clackamas County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Ferguson who was assigned to bike patrol.

The idea is that officers on bicycles will be able to sneak up and catch people lighting off illegal fireworks. They will then call for backup and other officers will show up to issue a citation.

In Happy Valley, the fine is double what it is in Portland. If the offense is egregious enough, violators could also be looking at a misdemeanor charge.

There is an option to reduce the fine though. Happy Valley has a first of its kind diversion program for firework violators.

“The judge gives them the break to the tune of about $750 if they attend a three-hour class,” Campbell said.

The diversion class discusses the dangers of fireworks. Someone from a burn unit, a military veteran, a veterinarian, and officers are among the panel of speakers.

