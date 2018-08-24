CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A 25-year-old Estacada man has been arrested for sex abuse involving two children, police said.

Sandy police said it received a report in 2017 that Jason Timmons had sexual contact with minors in 2016 and 2017.

An investigation found evidence that Timmons had contact with at least two minors, police said.

Timmons turned himself in on Aug. 13 and was booked into the Clackamas County Jail. He was charged with rape, sexual abuse, and luring a minor.

Officers believe there may be more victims who have not come forward.

Additional victims or anyone with information is asked to call the police.

© 2018 KGW