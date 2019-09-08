Editor's note: Video is from Aug. 8

BORING, Ore. -- A man who deputies say intentionally drove his van into the Clackamas River on Thursday evening with his wife in the vehicle as a passenger has been found and arrested.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for 51-year-old Daniel Wayne Findley, of Portland, since he drove the van into the river at the Barton Park boat ramp in Boring.

Findley made his way to the middle of the river, floated downstream and deputies were unable to find him immediately after the crash.

Findley’s wife made it back to shore with minor injuries. She told deputies they were not intending on going to the park when her husband suddenly turned into it without saying anything. The van entered the river at about 35-40 mph, the sheriff's office said.

At around 4 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office received a call about a suspicious person in the area of Highway 224 and 197th Avenue. Deputies located the person “in a disheveled condition,” the sheriff’s office said. Deputies later learned the man was Findley and they detained him.

Findley was taken to the hospital for treatment. After being released, he was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted assault, failure to perform the duties of a driver and reckless endangering.

