Clackamas County

Pursuit ends with police shooting in Oregon City

The suspect and an officer were injured during the incident on Highway 213.

OREGON CITY, Ore. — A police pursuit ended in a shooting on Highway 213 Saturday night.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, the chase stopped at 6:46 pm on the I-205 on-ramp from Highway 213 in Oregon City.

The sheriff's office is not saying yet who fired shots, just that officers were involved in a shooting.

The suspect was injured and taken to the hospital. The sheriff's office says he was treated and released to investigators later in the night.

An Oregon City Police officer, helping in the pursuit, was also hurt. He was taken to the hospital with a serious, but not life-threatening injury.

The Clackamas County District Attorney's Office and the Major Crimes Team are taking over the investigation.

