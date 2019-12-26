CLACKAMAS, Ore. — A fire in a home in Clackamas Christmas afternoon displaced 11 people.

They were all in one home in the 16,000 block of SE Rainier Ave.

Clackamas Fire says the fire started in the basement then moved up into the attic.

No one was hurt and there were no pets in the home.

There was significant damage to the house.

The Red Cross helped the family find a place to stay.

Investigators still have not released a cause.

