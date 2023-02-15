'I think it's a good idea': Clackamas businesses, organizations favor the county's plan to purchase local hotel for transitional housing

The county is seeking to purchase a Quality Inn near I-205 and Sunnyside Road in hopes of transforming it into a transitional housing for the homeless.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Clackamas County is eyeing a Quality Inn near I-205 and Sunnyside Road to transform it into 100 units of transitional housing for those experiencing homelessness. The county wants to take advantage of state money in a "project turnkey grant" to buy the inn.

The proposal is up to Clackamas County Commissioners and will vote for or against it on Thursday, Feb. 16. Commissioner Ben West said he is against it in a tweet, the others have not commented on their decision yet.

Deputy Director of the county's health, housing and human services Adam Brown hopes a majority of the five-member board vote yes.

“My message to them is let's make a historic investment in transitional housing so we can get people off the streets to get them a safe secure stable place to sleep and get them access to the services that they need to recover and get on to permanent housing,” said Brown.

The hotel is located near transportation and services, including the county's Sunnyside Health Clinic. Kaiser Permanente’s Sunnyside Medical Center is across the street; it and other businesses and organizations favor the plan.

But not all in a nearby strip mall of businesses agree with it, including one business owner KGW talked to off camera. And one woman who was in the area for lunch feels Oregon has become a draw from homeless folks from elsewhere.

“Nope they need to go back to their homes you know, we've got way too many and it's just getting worse,” said a woman who wanted to be identified by only her first name of Jeanie.

But another resident said he sees the value in the first of its kind transitional housing in Clackamas County.

“I think it's a good idea, it gets people off the street and to have a place to go so that they can transition back in and get back out in society and make things work again,” said Mike Valdrow.

Back at the hotel, KGW found out that some guests are already staying longer-term through voucher programs, including Lori White, who came out of a hospital stay, needing a new place to live.

She said homeless folks are transitioning there, too.

“But I think a lot of these people are like me, we need help and are going to use it well. I think they deserve to feel safe and get the help they need, so to make it 100% that [transitional housing] with a couple adjustments, I think it's a great idea,” said White, who hopes people would show appreciation by not abusing the system.

As for Brown, he knows people have concerns about homelessness and what comes with it for communities.