Brush fire near Beavercreek triggers evacuation notice, Clackamas Fire officials say

Clackamas Fire officials issued a Level 2 evacuation notice for anyone within a half mile radius of the fire near Beavercreek.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A brush fire near Beavercreek has prompt evacuations notices for part of Clackamas County. The fire has burned about 30 acres, according to Clackamas Fire.

The fire is burning near the intersection of South Upper Highland Road and South Lower Highland Road. This is a rural area with homes in the general area.

At around 5:40 p.m. Clackamas Fire officials issued a Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notice for anyone within a half mile radius of the fire in Beavercreek.

Clackamas fire crews, along with Colton Fire, Oregon Department of Forestry, are working on extinguishing the fire.

Here's what the evacuation levels mean

Level 1 Notice - Be Ready: Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs should take note and begin making arrangements to evacuate. Evacuations at this time are voluntary.

Level 2 Notice - Be Set: This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready at a moment's notice. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Level 3 Notice - Go Now: Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should leave immediately. Listen to local media and watch for emergency personnel who may be coming by to give further instructions regarding the evacuation.

Clackamas Fire, along with ODF, Colton Fire, and Clackamas Fire’s Crew 30 are working on extinguishing a brush fire in Beavercreek. Air support has been called in as well to help get a quick handle on what is estimated to be a 30 acre fire. pic.twitter.com/DimWhV1LT6 — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) June 2, 2023