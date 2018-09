HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — Firefighters rescued a 14-year-old boy who reportedly fell down a 60-foot ravine in Clackamas County on Wednesday evening, fire officials said.

The teen was taken to a hospital by Life Flight. The extent of his injuries was not known, according to Clackamas Fire

The teen fell in the area of Southeast 152nd Avenue and Ranger Drive shortly after 6:35 p.m.

© 2018 KGW