ESTACADA, Ore. — A 2-year-old child was killed in an incident involving a tractor Saturday morning in Estacada, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 10 a.m., deputies received a report of a tractor accident involving a child in the 20000 block of South Mattoon Road. Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered the child suffered fatal injuries.

No details about the incident were released. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Team is investigating, which a spokesman said is standard procedure.

The identities of those involved were not released.

