Clackamas County Sheriff's Office asking public for information about weekend shooting

There was not much information released about the shooting but CCSO is asking anyone with information to please contact them.
Deputies responded to a shooting at Clackamas Square off Southeast 82nd Avenue on Jan. 15, 2022.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking the public for any information they may have about a shooting that took place Saturday, Jan. 15.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Clackamas Square, located at 11370 SE 82nd Avenue in unincorporated Clackamas County just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When deputies responded, the victim of the shooting had already left the scene and she was getting treated at an area hospital.

CCSO did not release any further information about the shooting or any potential suspect or suspects.

However, the sheriff’s office is seeking tips from the public and said the suspect remains at large. Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. You’re asked to please reference CCSO Case #22-001242

