Clackamas County Sheriff's Office asking public for information about weekend shooting

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking the public for any information they may have about a shooting that took place Saturday, Jan. 15.



According to CCSO, deputies responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Clackamas Square, located at 11370 SE 82nd Avenue in unincorporated Clackamas County just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.



When deputies responded, the victim of the shooting had already left the scene and she was getting treated at an area hospital.



CCSO did not release any further information about the shooting or any potential suspect or suspects.