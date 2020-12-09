Clackamas County Sheriff's deputy placed on leave after sharing Antifa conspiracy theory

Rumors about Antifa members causing fires throughout Oregon have been dispelled by every local law enforcement agency and the FBI.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A Clackamas County Sheriff's deputy has been placed on leave Saturday, after a video went viral of a deputy falsely claiming antifascists started fires in Oregon.

Local law enforcement and even the FBI have been working to dispel these conspiracy theories throughout the week, saying there is absolutely no truth to Antifa -- or any political group -- setting fires.

The state is dealing with a historic wildfire event that has displaced hundreds of people and burned about a million acres.

The video of the deputy, who knew he was being recorded, was posted Thursday to YouTube by a man named Robert West.

“Antifa mother-[expletive] are out causing hell, and there’s a lot of lives at stake. And there’s a lot of people’s property at stake because these guys got some vendetta," the deputy is heard saying on the video.

"As soon as I was made aware of this incident, I moved swiftly to place this deputy on leave while we investigate. The Sheriff's Office mission is to provide calm and safety especially during unprecedented times such as these. I expect nothing less of our deputies, and apologize to all in our community," Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts said.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office in southern Oregon had to ask citizens to stop calling 911 about these rumors earlier in the week.

"And it's really taking time away from an already busy 911 center who is trying to provide life-saving resources out there to the individuals who need help," said Sgt. Brad O'Dell.

Medford Police had to put out similar messaging, after someone created a fake Facebook post from the police department claiming Antifa members have been arrested for setting fires.

The causes of most of the fires are yet to be determined.