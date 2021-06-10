Clackamas County man arrested on sex abuse charges; more victims sought

According to CCSO, an investigation revealed Yasinskiy used Snapchat to communicate with and lure an underage victim.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested Vitaliy Yasinskiy, 40, on multiple rape and sex abused charges on Wednesday. Investigators are concerned there could be more victims.

According to CCSO, an investigation revealed Yasinskiy used Snapchat to communicate with and lure an underage victim.

Deputies booked him into the Clackamas County jail on the following charges:

4 counts of Rape in the 3rd Degree

5 counts of Sex Abuse in the 3rd Degree

5 counts of Sodomy in the 3rd Degree

7 counts of Online Sexual Corruption of a Child in the 1st Degree

6 counts of Prostitution