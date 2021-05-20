Clackamas County deputies need help identifying catalytic converter thieves

The car part was cut away from a vehicle parked in a Beavercreek parking lot.

BEAVERCREEK, Ore. — Security cameras happened to be rolling when two thieves pulled into a parking lot off South Leland Road in Beavercreek. In a matter of seconds it was clear as day what they were after.

"They're on every car," said Clackamas County Deputy Sheriff John Wildhaber. "Pretty much every car out there has one with a few exceptions of older cars."

Catalytic converters are what Deputy Sheriff John Wildhaber is talking about.

Video shows a Ford F-350, most likely stolen according to authorities, park right next to a green Ford Excursion. The driver of the truck jumps out and drops to the ground. In a matter of 70 seconds he manages to cut away the Excursion's catalytic converter.

"It's just a very, very quick thing that doesn't take any skill," Wildhaber said. "All you need is a saw or angle grinder and in a matter of seconds, as you saw, can cut one of these off, be out from underneath the car, and driving away."

What happened in Beavercreek Tuesday is something law enforcement has seen a lot of lately. This is due in large part to the value of the precious metals that make up catalytic converters. Rhodium, for instance, if worth thousands of dollars an ounce. The bad guys sell the stolen car part to scrap metal buyers.

"What we're basically trying to do is take the market away," said Oregon State Rep. Chris Gorsek back in March..

Gorsek is sponsoring Senate Bill 803. It ensures that scrap metal businesses buy or receive catalytic converters from only commercial sellers, not crooks.

"They will very quickly find there's nothing in it for them to steal these converters because they can't get rid of them," Gorsek said. "We hope the bill will pass."

Law enforcement hopes so, too. Deputy Sheriff Wildhaber says the less people dealing with catalytic converter thefts the better.

"They don't ever notice something until they start their car and then it's like, am I having a problem with my car? What's wrong with my car? And a lot of time they may not know what it is until they take it to a repair shop."

Deputy Sheriff Wildhaber says you can protect yourself by avoiding large, open parking lots with no foot or vehicle traffic. He urges people with garages to park in them.