Clackamas County Democratic headquarters vandalized for a second time in three weeks

On Monday, someone shot airsoft pellets through the windows of Democratic party office in Clackamas County, a few weeks after someone threw a brick through a window.

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Staff for the Clackamas County Democratic Party say their office has been vandalized twice in the past three weeks, first in late August when someone threw a brick through one of the windows, and then again on Monday when what appeared to be pellet holes from an airsoft gun were shot through the remaining windows.

"It is frightening because of course there is the fear of whether or not this would escalate," Clackamas County Democratic Party Chair Cris Waller said.

Several bullet holes line the exterior of the local party headquarters in downtown Oregon City. The placement of the shots does not seem coincidental, with the marks aligning over the words "Clackamas" and "County" on a whiteboard behind the window. Another bullet hole seems to be aimed at a poster board cut-out of President Joe Biden.

"When violence and guns are used as a form of political speech, that is no longer a democracy,” West Linn City Councilor Scott Erwin said. “That is tyranny."

The back-to-back vandalism has left Waller concerned. She said the incidents seem to be in line with growing political attacks seen nationally.

"We've seen that everywhere from January 6th to incidents like this, that unfortunately people are using violence and intimidation as a means of political discourse," Waller said.

"This is not a partisan issue, this is vandalism," Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff added.

After the first attack, the Democratic party planned to add security cameras, but it hasn't been done yet.

Police are also still looking for the culprit, although employees said there were no eyewitnesses to the crimes. But they're worried that these types of attacks will continue.

"We were already afraid before this happened, we are already at a point where we had to lock doors when we were inside the building, just to make sure that we're safe," said Nick Walden Poublon, who works at the headquarters.

Besides being afraid, staff members said they are also disappointed this is happening in their community.

“There's of course the tremendous disappointment that this type of action is still continuing in our county," Waller said.