Clackamas County Commissioner Mark Shull says he won't resign following racist social media posts

On Thursday, the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners formally condemned Shull’s posts by censuring him and called for him to resign immediately.

PORTLAND, Ore — Newly elected Clackamas County Commissioner Mark Shull said Thursday he has no intention of resigning after his racist posts on social media surfaced this week.

Shull’s co-commissioners have called for him to resign immediately, along with the Clackamas County district attorney, local legislators, leaders in the Muslim community and neighboring county leaders.

"I've heard and understand your concerns. I submitted a statement earlier in the week about the messages,” Shull said in a commissioner meeting Thursday morning. “My intention at this time to carry out work of the people of Clackamas County, thank you.”

Mark Shull says he will not resign over racist bigoted social posts, despite three Clackamas commissioners calling for it in meeting happening now. Looks like they will move to censure for now, no recall possible for 6 months. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/WR5pz5wfJx — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) January 14, 2021

Shull’s Facebook page is now shut down, but not before inflammatory posts were saved last week by a person who lives in Clackamas County with ties to the local Democratic Party.

On Thursday, the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners formally condemned Shull’s posts by censuring him.

“It is the consensus of the Board of County Commissioners that it is in the best interest of Clackamas County that Commissioner Mark Shull resign his Commission post effective immediately,” said a statement from county commissioners.