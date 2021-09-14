CJ McCollum buys 318-acre vineyard property in Willamette Valley

The site borders Resonance Vineyard and includes a five-acre reservoir, multiple micro-climates, several irrigation ponds, a rock quarry and a nursery.

CARLTON, Ore. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in 2020.

Portland Trail Blazer CJ McCollum and his wife Elise announced on Tuesday they bought a 318-acre vineyard property in the Yamhill-Carlton area of the Willamette Valley.

The site borders Resonance Vineyard and includes a five-acre reservoir, multiple micro-climates, several irrigation ponds, a rock quarry and a nursery.

According to a news release, McCollum plans to start laying out the vineyard in 2022 and will work with Willamette Valley vineyard experts to "plant the best clones to match the land's profile." Specific plans for the property and information about programming will be released at a later date.

McCollum launched the McCollum Heritage 91 brand in June of 2020 and released its first wine, a 2018 Chehalem Mountains pinot noir, in September of that year. The label's fourth wine, a 2019 Chehalem Mountains pinot noir, will go on sale starting Sept. 27, 2021.

“It’s been just over a year since we announced the McCollum Heritage 91 label, but for far longer Elise and I have had the privilege of exploring various vineyard sites throughout the Willamette Valley,” said McCollum. “As we explored the long-term vision of McCollum Heritage 91 and beyond, we truly craved enhancing our sense of place, which is represented by the acquisition of this beautiful property.”