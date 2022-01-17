CJ and Elise McCollum welcome son Jacobi James McCollum

The newest edition to the McCollum family was born at 11:59 p.m. Jan 10, according to Instagram posts from both of his parents.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum and his wife Elise welcomed their first child, Jacobi James McCollum, last week.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, CJ McCollum said Jacobi James was born at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 10, and that he and Elise were both happy and healthy. He weighed 8.1 pounds and was 20.5 inches long, according to a post from Elise McCollum.

"Boo Boo Bear thank you for carrying our son with such elegance, dedication, love, care and joy," CJ McCollum wrote. "My angel brought our angel into this world. Sharing a child with you in my eyes is the greatest feeling life has to offer so thank you."

"Daddy C you are the most supportive, loving and caring father and partner I could ask for," Elise McCollum wrote. "Watching you transition into being the father of our child is the most special feeling in this world and Jacobi and I are beyond grateful."

Congratulations to @CJMcCollum & his wife Elise on the birth of their son,

Jacobi James McCollum! 😍



(via 3jmccollum / IG) pic.twitter.com/GSvzwkY1P6 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 16, 2022

CJ McCollum is scheduled to return to the Blazers lineup for Monday night's game against the Orlando Magic after being out of action for 18 games. He was injured during the final quarter of a Dec. 4 game against the Boston Celtics, and later diagnosed with a collapsed right lung.

His lung was declared to be fully healed following a CT scan, the team announced on Dec. 23, and he was cleared to resume non-contact drills, increased conditioning and shooting.