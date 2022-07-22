Civil process agent assaulted while serving papers in North Portland

The incident happened seven weeks ago, and Steven Black says he's been frustrated to see no resolution or charges filed in the case so far.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Steven Black knows better than anybody that working a civil process agent is not for the faint of heart.

"I've had weapons pulled on me," he said. "I've had people vandalize and damage my car."

But nothing could have prepared the 59-year-old Troutdale man for what happened last month. There's no such thing as a routine service, Black said, and that proved to be true on a Friday in early June.

Black told KGW he was in the parking lot of a North Portland Fred Meyer trying to serve a woman a restraining order. Black said he was walking in front of the woman's car to get to her passenger side when she accelerated and struck him.

"At one point my torso was physically under the car between the front and rear tire," he said. "I was able to roll out before the rear tires rolled over me."

Black said the woman sped away. He was left with a broken arm, fractured rib, and injuries to his lower back.

"I'm sore every day," he said. "My range of motion is extremely limited."

Black talked with police officers after the incident, and police also spoke with the woman being served. Officers wrote a lengthy report, and the case was referred to the Multnomah County District Attorney's office for consideration of charges.

A spokesperson with the DA's office told KGW the case is still under investigation.

Black said he finds that explanation somewhat puzzling, considering the incident happened seven weeks earlier. He said he'd like to press charges against the woman who assaulted him, or at the very least get his medical bills covered.