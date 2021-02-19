Tualatin opens 3 free drop-off sites for winter storm debris

The drop-off locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday at Atfalati Park, Brown’s Ferry Park and Ibach Park.

TUALATIN, Ore. — The winter storm that hit the Portland metro area last weekend brought down a lot of trees and the city of Tualatin has opened three drop-off sites where people can deposit their debris from the storm for free.

The drop-off locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday at Atfalati Park, Brown’s Ferry Park and Ibach Park. People wanting to drop off storm debris must prove their Tualatin residence.

All three sites allow tree trimmings, small stumps, limbs under 12 inches in diameter and parts of shrubs. The sites will not accept rocks, landscape waste, large tree stumps, treated wood, demolition debris, rock concrete, hazardous waste, household garbage, and commercial tree debris.

Those who can’t access the drop-off locations are asked to neatly stack debris tightly against the curb. The city said to make sure the debris isn't blocking the road or storm drains and that it’s away from trees, poles, fire hydrants or other structures. The city said it’s working on a plan to remove debris stacked against the curb.