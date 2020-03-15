PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland has placed emergency handwashing stations around the city amid coronavirus concerns.

There are both public toilets with places to wash your hands and standalone areas for handwashing. The city's website says everyone should have access to this critical health tool.

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds in warm water is one of the best ways to combat the spread of the virus, according to the CDC.

Portable Toilets with interior handwashing stations

Standalone Handwashing Stations

The CDC also recommends sanitizing high-touch surfaces and practicing social distancing of at least 6 feet.

