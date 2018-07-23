PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on Monday announced that the city is encouraging Occupy ICE PDX protesters to "peacefully disengage" and leave their camp.

"It’s time to move on to the second phase of this. To a more sustainable front that focuses on immigration policy over the next months and years," he said.

The mayor said notices would be posted at the camp. He did not say whether the protesters would be forced to leave.

"I don’t think we’re in a position to reveal any tactics," he said.

Occupy ICE PDX responded to Wheeler on Facebook by saying, "We move when ICE moves, Ted." The group also tweeted, "Camp consensus: We don’t move until ICE is out of Portland and abolished."

Wheeler made the announcement alongside Portland's police chief Danielle Outlaw, commissioner Chloe Eudaly and fire marshal Nate Takara. Watch the full press conference

"The occupy camp is not sustainable, especially with the wooden structures," Wheeler said.

The Occupy ICE PDX demonstration began on June 19 at the Southwest Portland U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility. Protesters blocked employees from leaving the parking lots.

"Portland residents have a right to free speech and a right to demonstrate against policies that they believe are unjust and immoral," Wheeler said.

After the protest began, Wheeler, who also serves as police commissioner, declined to provide assistance from the Portland Police Bureau to the Department of Homeland Security.

Occupy ICE PDX: What We Know

Occupy ICE PDX is primarily made up of Portland-area activists. The group is demonstrating against Trump’s immigration policies and ICE, the federal immigration enforcement agency that carries out the policies.

On Sunday, a food cart owner near the encampment told KGW that he was closing his business after protesters repeatedly threatened his daughter while she worked at the cart.

"We're concerned about life and safety issues," Wheeler said.

© 2018 KGW