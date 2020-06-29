City Councilor Karylinn Echols appointed as new Gresham mayor

Echols will serve as mayor until a new mayor is elected this November.

GRESHAM, Ore. — The Gresham City Council appointed Councilor Karylinn Echols to serve as mayor until a new mayor is elected this November.

Former mayor Shane Bemis resigned earlier this month after serving 14 years as mayor. In a Facebook post, Bemis said balancing his job while keeping his restaurant afloat during the pandemic proved to be too daunting.

Echols has served in the Gresham City Council for 15 years. She was sworn in as mayor on Monday.

Echols does not intend to run for Gresham mayor this November, said city spokesperson Elizabeth Coffey.

The city council will appoint someone will fill Echols’ seat while she serves as mayor.