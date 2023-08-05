Spokane City Council passes ordinance making public drug use illegal

According to the ordinance, enforcement of the new law includes officers seizing all drugs and drug-related items as an alternative to arrest.

SPOKANE, Wash. — During Monday's legislative meeting, Spokane City Council passed an emergency ordinance making public drug use illegal.

The ordinance passed unanimously. This July, public drug use will be classified as a gross misdemeanor in Spokane.

According to the ordinance, enforcement of the new law includes officers seizing all drugs and drug-related items as an alternative to arrest.

During public comment, those in favor of the ordinance pointed to Spokane's growing drug problem, mainly centered around fentanyl. Meanwhile, those criticizing the ordinance said it was an attack on residents experiencing extreme levels of poverty and that it does nothing to help those struggling with addiction.

Council members spoke highly of the ordinance, saying it will improve public safety in the city, especially in Spokane's downtown areas.

