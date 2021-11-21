City battles graffiti in Northeast Portland

The Office of Community and Civic Life is working with businesses to remove graffiti that some say threatens to overwhelm the neighborhood.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just about everywhere you look along Northeast Weidler Street in Northeast Portland you see buildings covered by graffiti. In places, you can see where it's been painted over and then tagged again. The battle to eliminate graffiti seems neverending and it got worse during the pandemic, according to the city's Office of Community and Civic Life.

"Since COVID began we did see an increase. At it's height we saw work requests increase by more than 300 percent," said Daniel McArdle-Jaimes of the Office of Community & Civic Life. He's the officer that handles graffiti removal.

Willie Miller has had to live through that. He's lived in Northeast Portland for two decades and has recently seen the graffiti problem get worse.

"Oh it's terrible. They clean it up and the next day it's back there. Where my brother lives, there's a cafe there and they clean it up and the next couple of days it's back. I tell you man, it's terrible," said Miller

The Office of Community & Civic Life uses its own staff and contractors to paint over graffiti. They need business owner to let them know about a problem. Then they can react. Things have started to stabilize and they're getting a handle on the problem.

"We actually are back to our normal response rates which are three to five business days," McArdle-Jaimes said, "which is better than the year before, which was three weeks"

Miller knows the cleanup won't happen overnight, but he is hopeful.