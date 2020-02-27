MILWAUKIE, Ore. — On this Ash Wednesday, a church in Milwaukie was out offering ashes to the community in an accessible way.



The faithful didn't even have to get out of their cars.

“Well, we’re out here inviting people to come in for prayers and also for the ancient Christian tradition of imposing ashes,” said pastor Adam Ericksen.

The folks at the Clackamas United Church of Christ put on a drive-thru Ash Wednesday service.

After promoting it online, the pastor and a parishioner held signs outside the church on Webster Road in Milwaukie.

People pulled in for a prayer and a message about Lent.

“You are made from ashes and we will return to ashes and in the middle of it all and at the end of it all we are held in the loving arms of god,” Ericksen said.

Some neighbors stopped in, grateful for the spirituality they found, without leaving the driver’s seat.

“It went great. It’s always great to have a blessing to your family or to any loved ones and just want to get a little more spiritual,” Erin Anderson said.

You may recognize the church’s reader board as one that often has thought provoking and sometimes controversial messages. The pastor promises to keep that up all year round.

