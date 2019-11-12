PORTLAND, Ore. — A person who was “barely alive” was rescued by a crew aboard one of the Christmas ships on the Willamette River in Portland Tuesday evening, according to an official with the Willamette Fleet.

It’s not clear why the person was in the water. Portland Fire & Rescue said they were told the person was screaming in the water prior to going under.

Rob Steffeck, president and Willamette Fleet leader, said the person was under for 30 seconds prior to his crew pulling the person out of the frigid water.

About five minutes after the person was safely aboard the Christmas ship, Portland Fire & Rescue arrived and took the person to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital.

