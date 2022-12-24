x
Christmas Eve fire displaces West Linn family

A family of nine was sent fleeing their home on Knox Street due to the damage.
Credit: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue
The remnants of a home on Knox Street following a Christmas Eve fire.

WEST LINN, Ore. — A family's worst nightmare became a sad reality as their home was heavily damaged in a fire on Christmas Eve, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.

According to dispatch logs, firefighters responded to the residence on Knox Street and Prospect Street around 7:54 p.m. 

The fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

TVFR said two adults and seven children have been displaced and are staying at a neighbor's home for the time being. No injuries were reported.  

A fire investigator will look at the evidence to determine the cause.

Crews were assisted by Clackamas Fire, West Linn Police and American Medical Response.

