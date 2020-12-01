CANNON BEACH, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a child who was swept out to sea Saturday on the Oregon Coast.

Crews are searching for the child near Falcon Cove, in the area of Arch Cape and Cannon Beach.

A man and another child were reportedly also swept away by waves but were rescued. Their conditions are unknown.

There have been extremely high tides, known as King Tides, on the coast this weekend. A High Surf Warning has been in effect.

The Coast Guard urges people to stay away from jetties and rocks.

This story will be updated when more details are available.

