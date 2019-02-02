STAYTON, Ore. — Authorities are investigating a suspected arson fire at Stayton home where a child was found dead on Friday afternoon.

Oregon State Police and firefighters arrived shortly after 3:00 p.m. to a house fire on Washington Street.

A child's body was confirmed to have been found inside the home by OSP.

KGW spoke to a man who had run into the house after hearing someone yelling that there was a child upstairs.

"I ran up the stairs it was like running into a brick wall of black smoke.. it was so thick it was actually falling from the air like rain, all the way around me 6 inches of breathable air at the floor," he said. "I think I made it halfway down the hall before I had to turn back around cause I was like gasping for air myself."

He didn't reach the child.

WATCH: Oregon State Police believe arson caused a deadly house fire in Stayton.

Maggie Vespa/KGW

Maggie Vespa/KGW

Multiple agencies including the Marion County Homicide Assault Response Team are still investigating.

No other information was provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oregon State Police.