PORTLAND, Ore. — A child and adult were crossing a street when they were hit by a van in Southeast Portland on Tuesday evening. One suffered life-threatening injuries, although Portland police was not sure if it was the child or adult.

The collision occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue. The child and adult were crossing in a crosswalk, police said.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. The driver was not hurt.

Southeast 122nd Avenue is closed in both directions between Southeast Stark Street and Main Street.

An investigation is ongoing.

