Where to see cherry blossoms around Portland

Perhaps the most popular destination is Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown. Here's where else you can go to see colorful cherry trees in bloom.

PORTLAND, Ore. — With this Sunday, March 20 marking the first day of spring, it's a great time to see the blooming cherry blossoms around Portland. While they may not be in peak bloom quite yet, they are nonetheless a colorful sight!

Perhaps the most popular destination is Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown, where iconic cherry trees line the park and draw huge crowds of locals and tourists alike each year.

Here's everything you need to know about cherry blossom season.

Where can I see cherry blossoms?

Hoyt Arboretum

Aside from Tom McCall Waterfront Park, Hoyt Arboretum in Washington Park is another favorite spot to visit for spring blossoms including colorful cherry, dogwood and maple trees. The arboretum is home to over 2,300 tree and plant species, making it an ideal place for plant enthusiasts year-round.

Mt. Tabor

Cherry trees are sprinkled throughout Mt. Tabor in Southeast Portland. While there aren't as many blossoms to see here, the park does offer an amazing backdrop of the city.

Laurelhurst Park

If you're looking to spend a sunny day outside while taking in the cherry blossoms, Southeast Portland's Laurelhurst Park is the place to be. Cherry trees are spread throughout the park, which also has a horseshoe pit, soccer field, an off-leash area for dogs and picnic tables.

Portland Japanese Garden

The Portland Japanese Garden in Washington Park is considered the most authentic Japanese garden outside of Japan and features various cherry blossom trees. "The cherry blossom is a deeply symbolic flower of Japan and many resonate with sakura, or cherry blossoms," the garden writes on its website. It expects its cherry blossoms to be at full bloom in late March, early April, but it can vary depending on the year. The garden posts regular updates with photos on its cherry blossoms on its website.

Cherry blossoms at Portland Japanese Garden 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

When is peak bloom?

Peak blossom is defined as the point when at least 70% of the blossoms have emerged. The date varies from year to year depending on weather conditions, but the blooming period tends to run between mid-March and early April. Weather conditions can impact how long blossoms stay on trees.

Upcoming events this spring



Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival: March 18-May 1

Looking for more spring attractions? The 38th annual Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival in Woodburn features 40 acres of colorful tulips. Tickets are being sold online only.

Cherry Blossom Day at the Capitol: March 19



The third Saturday in March is Cherry Blossom Day in Salem. The special designation celebrates the cherry blossom trees on the Capitol Mall and recognized the Japanese culture influence in Oregon.

This year, festivities will be held on the Oregon State Capitol's Facebook event page and on the Oregon Legislature's website. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will also be lighting the Akebono cherry trees on the Capitol Mall on March 26 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Rhododendron Festival: May 18-May 22

Hundreds of rhododendrons will be on display at the Florence Events Center on the Oregon Coast. According to organizers, the Rhododendron festival is the second oldest flower festival in the state, after the Portland Rose Festival.