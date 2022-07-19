'A great way to honor him': Chef Daniel Brophy's former students to hold tribute dinner

Students of the murdered chef plan to hold a memorial dinner in August. The proceeds will go towards the Domestic Violence Resource Center in Beaverton.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Former students of Portland chef Daniel Brophy plan to hold a memorial dinner next month to celebrate his life. The organizers say the dinner is meant to highlight who Brophy was and the impact he made on so many.

Brophy was shot and killed by his wife, Nancy Crampton Brophy, while he worked at the Oregon Culinary Institute in June 2018. Crampton Brophy was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

The dinner tribute is called "A Culinary Tribute: Forever Brophy." It will be held on August 27 at Alumbra Cellars in Dayton, Oregon from 5 to 8 p.m.

Miranda Bernhardt was a student in Brophy's final class.

"I think that this [is] a great way to honor him, especially after all the coverage the trial got," Bernhardt said. "We wanted to get away from that and highlight who chef was and what kind of person he was and what he meant to all of us."

The dinner will include a five-course meal and it will feature mushrooms, Thai influences, local food and seafood — things the chef loved.

Bernhardt said Brophy got a lot of joy out of seeing his students succeed.

"When you first [meet] him, people are usually scared of him because [he was] a very straight-edged, serious guy. No smiling in the kitchen. Once you got to know him and broke through that shell, he was just a really sweet, caring guy," Bernhardt said.

Clarinda Perez was also one of Brophy's students.

"Just bringing out and highlighting the foods that he created, the recipes he created, the food he taught us about and talked about — that [is] the best way to represent his life and highlight the legacy he left for us," Perez said.