Chase, standoff shut down Highway 101 near Pacific City

The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office said there were reports that the driver who fled might have an explosive device in the car.

LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON, Ore. — A chase and subsequent standoff led authorities to close Highway 101 near Pacific City Thursday evening.

The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to assist Oregon State Police with a pursuit that started in Lincoln County.

The highway was closed south of Little Nestucca River Road near milepost 93 as of 6:40 p.m. The sheriff's office said the suspect's vehicle was stopped, but there were reports that he might have an explosive device in the car.

"We need people to stay clear of this area until this incident is resolved," said Tillamook County Sheriff Joshua Brown. "This is an ongoing dangerous situation."

You can check TripCheck for the latest traffic updates.