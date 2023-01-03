Teens accused of setting multiple fires on Mount Tabor face charges once again

Police arrested the three 18-year-olds in September after a string of fires on Southeast Portland's Mount Tabor Park during the peak of Portland’s fire season.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three teens accused of setting several fires in Portland, including dozens on Mount Tabor, are now facing charges once again.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday afternoon it was refiling charges against Samuel Perkins, Malik Hares and Wayne Chen. All three teens are 18-years-old. They face 14 charges, including arson, reckless burning and unlawful possession of a destructive device.

In November, all charges were dismissed against them for the fires set in the summer of 2022. At the time, Elizabeth Shepard, a spokesperson for the DA's office, did not provide any additional details but said the case remained a pending investigation.

Weeks later, Shepard confirmed that the DA's office was planning to present evidence in the case before a grand jury in December. A grand jury would then determine whether they believe enough evidence exists to charge the teens with a crime.

Police arrested the teens in September after a string of fires on Southeast Portland's Mount Tabor Park during the peak of Portland’s fire season. The city park, built atop an extinct volcano, is filled with trails, plants and trees. It's surrounded by homes.

Investigators linked Hares and Perkins to at least 36 fires set on Mount Tabor between July 15 and September 9, according to a probable cause affidavit. Another fire was started during a Red Flag Warning when conditions included high temperatures and 40-mile-an-hour winds.

Fires were also set in other areas of Southeast Portland and one area in Northeast Portland, the DA's office added in the most recent update this week, though specific locations were not mentioned.

Video footage showed Hares and Malik in the area of Mount Tabor Park around the time those fires were started.