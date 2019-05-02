PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday, calling for 2 to 4 inches to fall.
The weather service says up to 6 inches could fall at elevations 1,000 feet or higher.
"Plan on snow and ice covered roads tonight and Saturday," the NWS said Friday. "Travel conditions will deteriorate quickly tonight as temperatures fall below freezing. There is a small chance freezing may occur before this evening`s commute is over."
Some school districts in the Portland metro area and Clark County have re-scheduled or canceled events planned for Friday night and over the weekend.
KGW meteorologist Rod Hill's forecast mirrors the weather service outlook.
"Snow will quickly taper off Saturday evening as very cold air arrives, dropping valley temps to near 20 degrees," Hill said. "Sunday looks mostly dry with flurries and daytime highs near 32 degrees. Keep an eye Sunday evening for a second weather system dropping one to three inches of accumulation in Portland into Monday morning."
Hill said 1 to 2 inches of snow could fall at the Oregon Coast on Saturday, 4 to 8 inches in the Coast Range, and 6 to 12 inches in the Cascade foothills.
Hill said some forecast models show the possibility of several inches of snow through Wednesday. During a Facebook live chat on Thursday, KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino said that scenario is not out of the question, but added there's a low-percentage chance the metro area gets that much snow.
With this latest storm, nearly 5 feet of snow could fall on Mount Hood from through next Tuesday, according to Zaffino. Over 4 feet could fall at HooDoo ski area and nearly 4 feet at Mount Bachelor.
The weekend snow storm follows one that created problems on the roads Monday and led to school closures throughout southwest Washington and western Oregon on Tuesday.
