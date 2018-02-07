WARM SPRINGS, Ore. – A wildfire burning in central Oregon forced residents from their homes and shut down U.S. 26 for nearly six hours east of Warm Springs on Monday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reopened the highway just after 9 p.m. at milepost 105, near the Deschutes River.

KTVZ reported that the 500-acre fire prompted a Level 3 evacuation order (leave immediately) for about 50 homes on the Warm Springs Reservation.

Warm Springs tribal assistant fire management officer William Wilson says the fire jumped the highway and was moving toward a neighborhood on the reservation where the evacuation notices were issued.

Other people in nearby homes have been told to be set to leave.

Wilson said the mill fire has been burning since last year in areas of sawdust and bark where firefighters typically don't go because of associated hazards.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Indian Head Casino and Museum at Warm Springs are both closed due to the fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

