WARM SPRINGS, Ore. – A wildfire burning in central Oregon has shut down U.S. 26 east of Warm Springs.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed the highway at milepost 105, near the Deschutes River, Monday afternoon.

KTVZ reported that the fire prompted a Level 3 evacuation order (leave immediately) for about 50 homes on the Warm Springs Reservation.

Video of fire near Warm Springs. Video courtesy of Ramzy Hattar from @riverpigsaloon pic.twitter.com/8zTAMwCqxz — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) July 2, 2018

Last week, another wildfire known as the Boxcar fire burned more than 100,000 acres northeast of Warm Springs before it was mostly contained.

This developing story will be updated.

© 2018 KGW