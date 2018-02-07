WARM SPRINGS, Ore. – A wildfire burning in central Oregon has shut down U.S. 26 east of Warm Springs.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed the highway at milepost 105, near the Deschutes River, Monday afternoon.

There is no size estimate for the fire. The cause is under investigation.

KTVZ reported that the fire prompted a Level 3 evacuation order (leave immediately) for about 50 homes on the Warm Springs Reservation.

Video: Sky 8 over the fire

Warm Springs tribal assistant fire management officer William Wilson says the fire jumped the highway and was moving toward a neighborhood on the reservation where the evacuation notices were issued.

Other people in nearby homes have been told to be set to leave.

Video of fire near Warm Springs. Video courtesy of Ramzy Hattar from @riverpigsaloon pic.twitter.com/8zTAMwCqxz — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) July 2, 2018

Wilson said the mill fire has been burning since last year in areas of sawdust and bark where firefighters typically don't go because of associated hazards.

The Indian Head Casino and Museum at Warm Springs are both closed due to the fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

