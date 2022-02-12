Mount Bachelor staff 'heartbroken' after two fatal crashes in two days

Two men in their 60s died after accidents at the Bend-area ski resort Friday and Saturday. Both men were wearing helmets, the resort said.

BEND, Ore. — Two skiers died on the slopes of Mount Bachelor in separate accidents on Friday and Saturday, resort officials confirmed.

According to officials at the Central Oregon ski resort, a 66-year-old man was injured Friday afternoon and died of his injuries shortly after. A day later, a 60-year-old man was hurt in a crash. He died of his injuries about an hour later.

In both incidents ski patrol called for a medical helicopter but it was ultimately called off. Both men were wearing helmets, the resort said.

A rider who came upon the crash site Saturday told KTVZ it happened on the West Catchline, along the back side of the resort. The rider who crashed Friday had apparently hit his head on the Boomerang run, KTVZ reported.

"Our entire team at Mt. Bachelor is deeply saddened by our guest’s tragic passing and offers our deepest condolences and support to his family and friends," a resort spokesperson said in a statement.

The skiers have not been identified.

"We are heartbroken and in shock that two of our guests have tragically passed away on our mountain in the past two days. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of those who passed," said John McLeod, president and general manager of Mt. Bachelor resort, in a statement.

The crashes came during a spate of beautiful weather, with sunny skies and above-average temperatures drawing people to the mountain.

"We all cherish the freedom and joy we receive from time spent in the mountains, but times like this are a reminder that risk is ever present in our sport, even on the most spectacular of days," McLeod said.