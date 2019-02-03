BEND, Ore. — A skier died on Mount Bachelor in Central Oregon on Friday afternoon.

The ski resort west of Bend posted on its Facebook page that a man was discovered unresponsive in a tree well. A tree well is an area with loose snow around a tree trunk.

KTVZ reports the skier was in an area just west of Sparks Lake Run, an experts-only area off the Northwest chairlift.

CPR was performed but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. The skier was not identified.

“The entire Mt. Bachelor team hurts for the skier’s family and friends and we send our deepest condolences,” the ski resort said in its Facebook post.

It’s the second time in a week a person died after falling into a tree well at an Oregon ski resort. On Feb. 23, a snowboarder was found dead at Timberline.

According to the Northwest Avalanche Center, which tracks tree-well related deaths, there had been only five in the state of Oregon since 2001, with the fifth being the Feb. 23 incident at Timberline.

