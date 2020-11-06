Portland man, Lake Oswego woman die in central Oregon crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man and a Lake Oswego woman both died in a crash early Wednesday morning in central Oregon, state police said.
Brian Dunn, 31, and Stacey White, 39, were in separate vehicles.
According to OSP investigators, White was driving a Saturn Vue eastbound on Highway 20E when her SUV crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a Chevy Silverado pickup truck driven by Timothy Dunn of Las Vegas.
The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. near milepost 53.
Brian Dunn was a passenger in Timothy Dunn’s truck. He and White were both pronounced dead after the crash.
Timothy Dunn, 60, was seriously injured and flown to a Bend hospital.
It’s unclear what caused White’s SUV to move into the westbound lane.