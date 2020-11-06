Portland man, Lake Oswego woman die in central Oregon crash

The crash occurred on Highway 20E near milepost 53 early Wednesday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man and a Lake Oswego woman both died in a crash early Wednesday morning in central Oregon, state police said.

Brian Dunn, 31, and Stacey White, 39, were in separate vehicles.

According to OSP investigators, White was driving a Saturn Vue eastbound on Highway 20E when her SUV crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a Chevy Silverado pickup truck driven by Timothy Dunn of Las Vegas.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. near milepost 53.

Brian Dunn was a passenger in Timothy Dunn’s truck. He and White were both pronounced dead after the crash.

Timothy Dunn, 60, was seriously injured and flown to a Bend hospital.