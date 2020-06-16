Portland man found dead in Deschutes County; no foul play suspected

The man was identified as 36-year-old John Eric Sims. His body was found Sunday around 12:30 p.m., about a mile north of Highway 20 near milepost 28, east of Bend.

BEND, Ore. — A Portland man was found dead in Deschutes County by ATV riders on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Sims had traveled to visit the Pine Mountain Observatory, about 34 miles southeast of Bend, police said. He parked his car near the Pine Mountain U.S. Forest Service campground and left to go mountain biking. At some point, he was separated from his mountain bike, police said, and he walked several miles until he collapsed at the location where he was found.

Police say it appears Sims died of exposure to the elements and that his body had been there for several days. There was no evidence of foul play, police said.