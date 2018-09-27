BEND, Ore. — A candidate for the Oregon House accused of sexual misconduct used Facebook and Twitter to announce he was still campaigning - then blocked Bend, Oregon, residents who made negative comments to his Facebook post, an apparent violation of City Council policy.

The Bulletin reports that punishment for violating council rules, including the social media policy, is limited to public reprimand, or censure - and one councilor plans to pursue that.

Nathan Boddie, a Bend city councilor and the Democratic candidate for the 54th state House seat, initially responded to allegations made July 6 that he groped a Bend woman several years ago by attacking his accuser's credibility.

Democratic Party leaders had asked him to resign his council seat and drop out of the state House race.

But on Wednesday, Boddie said on his Facebook page that the sexual misconduct allegations are "untrue attacks."

