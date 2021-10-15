Linn County Sheriff's Office releases new sketch of unidentified person found dead in 2020

The cause and manner of death are still undetermined.

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Detectives in Linn County, Oregon have learned new information about an unidentified person who was found dead in April of 2020.

Despite hundreds of tips during the investigation, police have not identified the individual or the cause and manner of their death.

Authorities worked with the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office and a private-forensic DNA service called Parabon Nanolabs to determine more about what the person looked like. Parabon said the remains belonged to a white, adult female with light brown or blonde hair, fair-skin, green or hazel eyes, and zero or few freckles.

According to the original press release, the remains were found off Gordon Road just east of Sweet Home on April 3, 2020. Detectives believe the woman was between 30 and 50 years old at the time of death. She were wearing an Apana purple athletic jacket, green BKE Core brand camisole, a Victoria's Secret heather gray sports bra, a black-fabric bandanna, Wrangler jeans with crystal decorations on the pockets, and black Steve Madden brand dress shoes.